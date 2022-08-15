Asante Kotoko unveil new signing Ernest Osei Poku

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of youngster Ernest Osei Poku on a three-year deal.



In an official statement to unveil the player, the Porcupine Warriors club said they acquired the signature of the player on a free transfer.



“New in the City of Kumasi is Ernest Osei Poku.



“The midfielder joins us on a free transfer in a three-year deal having completed routine medical checks. Welcome Osei,” a post on the Twitter page of Asante Kotoko said on Monday, August 15.



The signing of Ernest Osei Poku is to provide a major squad boost for the Reds. Having won the Ghana Premier League title last season, Asante Kotoko will next season compete in the CAF Champions League while battling for titles domestically.





