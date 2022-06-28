You are here: HomeSports2022 06 28Article 1571198

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko trio on trial at Moldovan giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol

Asante Kotoko trio, Mudasiru Salifu, Richard Boadu, and Andrews Appau are currently on trial at Moldovan giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol, according to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

The trio played a huge role in the Porcupine Warriors' triumph in the just-ended Ghana Premier League campaign.

The players have already begun their trials and will be handed a permanent deal should they manage to impress the technical handlers of the team.

Sheriff Tiraspol signed Asante Kotoko’s first-choice goalkeeper Razak Abalora early this year after an impressive performance.

The trio is expected to join their former teammate at the club if they are able to secure a move after the trials.

