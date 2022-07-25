Asante Kotoko to visit Turkey for pre-season

Sports News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CAF to announce dates for Champions League preliminary draw



Asante Kotoko qualify for the 2022/2023 CAFCL



Asante Kotoko win 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League



Ghana Premier League Champions, Asante Kotoko, have announced that the club will embark on a pre-season tour in Turkey.



The Reds announced their 15-day pre-season in the European country via a Twitter post.



According to the club, the 15-day tour begins on August 15 and ends on August 30, 2022. The club also announced that interested fans could join the team for the tour at a cost.



Asante Kotoko won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League, finishing 11 points ahead of second place Bechem United.



The Porcupines, following the triumph, will represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League.



The Ghanaian champions will know their opponent in the preliminary round during the draw that will be held in August 2022.



Although the specific date for the draw is yet to be announced by CAF, the playoff round is scheduled to take place from September 9 to November 9, 2022.



While the group stages begin on February 12, 2023.





EE/BOG