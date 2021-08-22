Asante Kotoko to unveil new home kit for 2021/2022 season August ending

Sports News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Asante Kotoko will be wearing a new replica jersey



• The Porcupine Warriors signed a deal with Errea after ending their partnership with Strike



• Kotoko’s 2020/2021 season ended without a trophy



Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko, have announced the date for the unveiling of their home jersey for the 2021/2022 Ghana football season.



The Porcupine Warriors will be wearing Errea replica jerseys for the second successive season since ending their partnership with kits sponsors Strike.



The record holders of the Ghana Premier League took to their official Twitter page to announce that the new home jersey designed by kit sponsors Errea will be unveiled on August 30.



The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League is scheduled to start in the last week of October 2021 with 18 teams set to participate for the ultimate trophy.



See the Twitter announcement from Asante Kotoko in the post below:



