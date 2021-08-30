Asante Kotoko to unveil 'Amamere' jerseys for 2021/22 season today

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko will unveil their new jerseys for the 2021/22 season on Monday, August 30, 2021.
The uniforms dubbed as 'ammamere' jerseys are expected to have a touch of tradition. The Porcupine Warriors will present both home and away kits on Monday.
The jerseys are produced by Italian sportswear manufacturers, Errea, who have a three-year relationship with the club.
????????????— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 30, 2021
????????????????????????????Ɛ2021 ????
Our new Home Kit for the 2021/2022 #AKSC #TogetherWeCan #Anticipate2021 pic.twitter.com/AzqSqSHT27