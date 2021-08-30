You are here: HomeSports2021 08 30Article 1344757

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Asante Kotoko to unveil 'Amamere' jerseys for 2021/22 season today

Kotoko will unveil their jerseys for the 2021/22 season today Kotoko will unveil their jerseys for the 2021/22 season today

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko will unveil their new jerseys for the 2021/22 season on Monday, August 30, 2021. 

The uniforms dubbed as 'ammamere' jerseys are expected to have a touch of tradition. The Porcupine Warriors will present both home and away kits on Monday.

The jerseys are produced by Italian sportswear manufacturers, Errea, who have a three-year relationship with the club.


