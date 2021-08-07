Asante Kotoko to represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Despite not making it to the finals of the MTN FA Cup this season, Asante Kotoko will be gifted with the ticket of representing Ghana in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, footballmadeinghana.com can confirm.



This follows the latest release by the Ghana FA indicating that finalists, AshGold, will not be able to represent the West African country in the Confederation Cup even if they beat Hearts of Oak in the final.



The Miners will lock horns with the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in a cagey encounter but it appears the Obuasi side has already been weakened by the latest information from the Ghana FA.



According to the Ghana FA, the Miners submitted a late request for an extraordinary application to enable them to acquire the required license to participate in the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup.



“This follows a late request from AshgantiGold for an extraordinary application to enable them acquire the required licence to participate in the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup,” the FA indicated.



By making it clear to the Miners that their application was late and will not be permitted to participate in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, the available slot is left for Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC who remain the only three clubs who submitted their application on time.



“Consequently, Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko SC being the three clubs in the CAF list of LICENSED CLUBS are the only eligible clubs which can play in Africa in the 2021/22 season,” the FA said in the release



And with Hearts of Oak set to play in the CAF Champions League next season after winning the Ghana Premier League, the only side left to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup is Asante Kotoko since Medeama SC are not interested in competing.



In a recent interview with 3FM, Communications Manager of Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto emphatically said his side may not be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup.



If confirmed that Medeama will not be ready to participate in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, Asante Kotoko will be the only club left.



The Porcupine Warriors will, therefore, be gifted with the ticket of competing in the CAF Confederation Cup since Medeama may not compete and Hearts of Oak have already booked a ticket for the Champions League.



Apart from Asante Kotoko being one of the three clubs to have submitted their application for a license on time, the Porcupine Warriors finished second on the league, making them the only side eligible to represent Ghana at the competition in the absence of the FA Cup winner.