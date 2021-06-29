Asante Kotoko to report USM Alger to FIFA for unpaid transfer fee of Kwame Poku

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Media reports indicate that the management of Asante Kotoko has written to the Federation of International Football Association(FIFA) to notify them of the conduct of Algerian football club USM ALGER with regards to the transfer of their player Kwame Poku.



It will be recalled that the management of Kotoko took a crucial decision to ship out their striker to the Algerian outfit in the middle of the season to the surprise of many football fans in general and the fabulous family in particular.



USM Alger has failed to honor their obligation to pay the transfer fee of about €300k to €500k to Asante Kotoko and all diplomatic efforts adopted by the management of Asante Kotoko to the Algerian club have fallen on deaf ears.



According to Kumasi 104.1 FM, the legal team of Asante Kotoko has officially written to petition FIFA to intervene and get USM ALGER to do that needful by paying the transfer fee.



