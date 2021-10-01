Asante Kotoko to embark on pre-season tour in Dubai

Sports News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to continue preparation for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Porcupine Warriors endured a difficult 2020/21 season losing both the league and the MTN FA Cup titles to sworn rivals Hearts of Oak.



Ahead of the new season, the record Ghana Premier League holders are looking forward to making a meaningful impact and have decided to embark on a training tour in Dubai.



The second phase of the Porcupine Warriors pre-season will be held in the Asian country.



Kotoko are scheduled to leave the shores of Ghana next week to pitch camp in Dubai.



The Reds have begun their pre-season at the Adako Jachie training grounds with new coach Prosper Narteh Ogum ahead of the commencement of the league later this month.



According to our sources, all arrangements are done and dusted and the Reds will travel to the UAE for two weeks to continue their preseason.



The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League will kick start on October 29, 2021