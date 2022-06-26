Asante Kotoko to begin CAF Champions League campaign on September 9

Sports News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko will begin their CAF Champions League campaign on the weekend of September 9-11, 2022, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced.



Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak/Bechem United will be representing Ghana in the CAF Inter-club competition next season.



The continents football governing body has announced the start dates for both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.



Registration for the competitions will kick off effectively on 1st August 2022 and end on August 15, 2022.



Each club is expected to register a maximum of 40 players and use 11 players in a match with 9 players on the bench with 5 players coming on as substitutes during the changes for substitution under the new directives.



The first leg of the 1st preliminary matches will be played on the weekend of September 9-11, 2022 and September 16-18, 2022.