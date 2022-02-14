Asante Kotoko striker Mbella Etouga attracting interest from France

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Cameroonian attacker Franck Mbella Etouga is attracting attention with his performances for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.



According to reports, several clubs in France, including Stade Rennais, have shown interest in the in-form attacker.



Etouga has been impressive in his debut season in the Ghanaian top-flight having joined the Porcupine Warriors from Fortuna du Mfou in October 2021.



The 20-year-old has scored 11 goals, making him the current leading goalscoring in the league after 17 games.



This past weekend he scored a hat-trick as Kotoko made light work of Accra Lions in Kumasi. It was his second hat-trick of the season after registering his first in the Ashanti derby against AshantiGold.



His goals have contributed to Kotoko's impressive run in the league as they occupy the top spot with six points advantage despite playing one game less.



