Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella sets sight on winning goal king gong

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Cameroonian forward Frank Etouga Thierry Mbella has set sights on winning the Ghana Premier League title and goal king at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.



Mbella, who joined the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the season has been impressive scoring 13 goals and currently leading the goal king race.



He bagged a brace when his side defeated Dreams FC 2-0 on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium, emerging as the Most Valuable Player in the said game.



Speaking after the game, Mbella expressed the desire to win both goal king and Ghana Premier League title with Kotoko.



“It’s my objective to win the league, again, I am working hard to annex the goal king,” he said.



Mbella will become the first Kotoko player to win the goal king since the 2008/2009 season after Alex Asamoah.