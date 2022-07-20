Asante Kotoko striker Franck Etouga set to join Serie A side Udinese

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Thierry Etouga has been linked with a move to Italian side Udinese Calcio Football Club latest by next month.



The Cameroonian striker has attracted interest from several clubs abroad but his move to the Italian club is almost through according Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



Etouga was earlier said to have become a significant transfer target for French Ligue 1 clubs Marseille and Saint Etienne but the clubs failed to meet the demands of Asante Kotoko.



The striker joined the Porcupine Warriors on 12 October 2021 on a three-year deal.



He made his debut for the Asante Kotoko on 28 November 2021 coming on in the 90th minute to make a cameo debut in a goalless draw against Karela United.



The striker hit 21 goals in his first season for Asante Kotoko to help them clinch the Ghana Premier League title.



