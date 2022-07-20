Asante Kotoko storm transfer market to find replacement for three top players

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have decided to storm the transfer market to bring in three players to replace three top players.



The team nicknamed Porcupine Warriors excelled in the Ghana Premier League last season and as a result, managed to finish the campaign as champions of the division.



Unfortunately, it has become clear the club cannot keep hold of all players in the off-season ahead of the upcoming football campaign.



In the last three weeks, three players who played various key roles for the team have parted ways with Asante Kotoko.



First, Brazilian midfielder Fabio Dos Santos Gama refused to extend his contract and has gone on to sign for a club in Bahrain.



Subsequently, goalkeeper Kwame Baah and midfielder Mudasiru Salisu have both also left the club.



Keen on replacing these players, Asante Kotoko according to sources have already identified players that will be signed to replace the departed players.