Asante Kotoko signs another teenager

Monday, 27 September 2021

• Augustine Agyapong has joined Asante Kotoko



• He becomes the third teenager to have signed for the Porcupines



• Agyapong joins from lower-tier side Delsamaco FC



Asante Kotoko has announced the signing of 17-year-old defender Augustine Agyapong on a four-year contract.



Teenager Augustine Agyapong joins the record holders of the Ghana Premier League from Division Two League side Delsamaco Football Club.



Agyapong was one of the top defenders in the lower tier league as he scored three goals and provided 25 assists for Delsamaco across that period.



Augustine Agyapong becomes the third teenager to sign for Asante Kotoko after Clinton Opoku and Isaac Oppong were unveiled last week.



“The 18-year-old wing-forward joins us from Division Two side Bectero Sassana FC on a 4-year deal,” the club wrote on their Twitter page.



