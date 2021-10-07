You are here: HomeSports2021 10 07Article 1374631

Asante Kotoko signs Dickson Afoakwa on three-year deal

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko has announced the signing of Dickson Afoakwa on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old joins the club as a free agent following a successful trial.

The offensive player has been training with the Porcupine Warriors under the supervision of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum in the preseason.

The former Dinamo Brest player has impressed the technical handlers and has been handed a three-year deal to revive this career.

Dickson Afoakwa has been without a club for the past two years since he last played for Belarusian club Dinamo Brest and was sent on loan to FC Gomel.

