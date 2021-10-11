Asante Kotoko sign defender Charles Owusu from BA United

Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are reported to have signed defender Charles Owusu from Division One League outfit BA United.



Sunyani-based radio presenter Akwasi Atta Twum Barimah 'Papa Cleff', Owusu has signed a three-year contract.



According the Head of Sports for Ark 107.1 FM, the defender will join Kotoko's squad in Dubai for pre season on Wednesday, 13 October 2021.



Kotoko have already signed a lot of young players from the second-tier league.