Asante Kotoko set to take on Sudanese club Al Hilal in preseason friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will play a friendly match against Sudanese club Al Hilal as part of their preseason activities.



The two-week preseason trip to Turkey with the reigning Ghana Premier League winners has been postponed due to visa problems.



The 2022/23 CAF Champions League, which will begin in September, will include Asante Kotoko and Al Hilal as participants.



Al Hilal is a Sudanese football club based in Omdurman that competes in the Sudan Premier League.



Al Hilal is considered the most successful Sudanese club to participate in the African Champions League in its current and old versions, as it reached the final twice in 1987 and 1992, and reached the semi-finals five times in 1966, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2015.



The game will start at 7:00 PM at the 25,000-capacity Al Hilal Stadium.



