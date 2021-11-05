Asante Kotoko set to renew contract of star man Fabio Gama

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko engages Fabio Gama over contract extension



• Kotoko returns to Baba Yara after one year



• Fabio Gama to extend Asante Kotoko contract





Asante Kotoko SC have begun talks with star man, Fabio Gama, as the Reds look to tire down the Brazilian.



Gama joined Kotoko in 2020, penning a two-year deal that will run out at the end of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



The Brazilian import, despite criticisms surrounding his arrival, has worked his way to become the fans' favourite and the fabulous family would not want to see the playmaker leave after two seasons in the famous red shirt.



According to the club's communications director, David Obeng Nyarko, Kotoko have opened negotiations with Gama to extend his stay.



“Fabio Gama is in his last season. He signed 2 years with Asante Kotoko. Talks are ongoing for the Brazilian to renew his contract”, David Obeng Nyarko disclosed on Oyerepa FM.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko returns to Baba Yara after one year as they host Bechem United on GPL matchday two.