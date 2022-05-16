Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months for involvement in match fixing

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey has been banned for 30 months by the Ghana Football Association for his involvement in a match manipulation game that involved his former club Inter Allies, and Ashantigold SC.



Ashantigold thrashed Inter Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a matchday 34 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



After nearly a year of thorough investigation, the disciplinary committee of the Ghana FA released a verdict in which they banned Richmond Lamptey, formerly of Inter Allies.



The verdict said, “That Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies FC is hereby banned for a period of 30 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations.”



Lamptey is among 7 other players of Inter Allies who have been banned by the Ghana FA for their involvement in the match manipulation.



Richmond Lamptey joined Asante Kotoko on September 21, 2021, after Inter Allies were relegated to the Division One League.



The midfielder has been instrumental since joining the Porcupines and has been part of Kotoko’s campaign to win the Ghana Premier League title.



Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has demoted Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC and Division One League side, Inter Allies to the Division Two League after being found guilty by the Disciplinary Committee.



