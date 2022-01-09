Asante Kotoko's Patrick Asamah to play in protective helmet after recent head injuries

Sports News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko defender Patrick Asmah will have to wear a protective headgear for training and matches in a move to curb his recurrent head injuries.



The left back's recent three head injuries have sidelined him



''We want to make sure that we reduce his risk of suffering any more head injuries and so he would be wearing the headgear until we are medically convinced that he needs to stop,'' head of the club's medical team Dr. Twumasi Baah Jnr said.



The Asante Kotoko Medical Team believes this will prevent any further occurrences .



Asmah was spotted wearing the helmet in training on Friday as team prepared for Sunday's Ghana Premier League clash.



The Porcupine Warriors will face AshantiGold in the regional derby clash.