Asante Kotoko remove Otumfuo's image on new jersey after backlash

Sports News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have outdoored a re-design of their kits for the 2022/2023 season following the backlash that greeted the first one.



The new jersey shared by Asante Kotoko on their social media is without the image of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu.



The home jersey which is dominated by the traditional red colors of the club has white stripes on the sleeves with images of the porcupine dotted on it.



The away kit has a black touch on the edge of the sleeve with some flat designs.



Asante Kotoko’s jersey was shrouded in controversy after the life patron of the club had his image embossed on it.



Multiple reports indicate the Manhyia Palace were furious without the decision by the club’s management as it was done without their consent.



Kessben FM reported earlier in the week that Manhyia directed the removal of Asantehene’s image from the kit.



The new development vindicates the position of people like Alhaji Gruzah who criticized the embossment of Otumfuo’s image on the jersey.



Alhaji Gruzah fumed over what he viewed to be crass and uncivilized action by the management of Asante Kotoko.



“It’s uncivilized to put Otumfuo on the Kotoko Jersey. In fact, it’s a village thing. Otumfuo is more than that. Otumfuo does not go to war and lose. Maybe these Ashantis don’t know how Otumfuo is valued.”



