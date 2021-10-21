Asante Kotoko ready for the 2021-22 football season - Communications Director

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko Communications Director David Obeng Nyarko says the team is ready to challenge for the title in the upcoming 2021-22 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors are currently on a preseason tour in Dubai for two weeks as part of preparations ahead of the new season.



The team has engaged in two friendlies, losing against Al Hilal United and drawing with Liwa in their second game.



Speaking in an interview on a Kumasi-based radio station the Communications Director said the team is ready to compete for the title.



"We are ready for the upcoming season, this is Asante Kotoko and we are fully prepared for any tournament so I can say for a fact that we are ready," he told OTEC FM



"We are hoping that our fans will also be ready and add their numbers and quota to us so we can get a perfect team to compete" He added



Asante Kotoko begins their 2021-22 Ghana Premier League campaign against Dreams FC.