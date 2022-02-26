You are here: HomeSports2022 02 26Article 1478099

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko reach deal to sign Togolese star Adebayor - Reports

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have reportedly reached a deal to sign Togolese international, Emmanuel Adebayor.

According to sources, the Porcupine Warriors club have been in talks with the former Arsenal and Real Madrid star and a deal has finally be reached.

Asante Kotoko currently leads the Ghana Premier League table and hopes to become stronger to challenge for more trophies.

The club is hence bringing in Emmanuel Adebayor to bolster its squad.

Reports suggest that after talks, both player and the club have agreed to sign a short term contract.

It is however unclear whether the player will be signed for the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season or wait for the next season.

In the past, Emmanuel Adebayor had successful spells with other top clubs including Manchester City, FC Metz, AS Monaco, Crystal Palace, as well as Instanbul Basaksehir.

