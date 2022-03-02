Asante Kotoko present new bus to Otumfuo

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko outdoors new bus



Otumfuo commissions Kotoko new bus



New Fabulous bus estimated to cost $30,000



Officials of Asante Kotoko have presented their new bus to the life patron of the club, Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II at a short ceremony held at the Menhyia Palace.



CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah led some members of the club to the Manhyia Palace to commission the bus.



The Asantehene undertook an inspection of the colourful bus at his before giving his blessings to the team.



Speaking at the presentation, Otumfuo said, “He [Amponsah] understands football very much and the board has confidence and believe in him. Thank you for the bus.”



Asante Kotoko’s new bus is a 36-seater manufactured by Volvo and it is a 2021 edition of B8R Marcopolo.



Kotoko managed to seal a deal with Access Bank to get the Fabulous bus. Kotoko’s Volvo bus is estimated to be within the region of $25,000 to $30,000.



The bus comes with 34 passenger seats with an additional one for the driver and a spare one, fully air-conditioned and comes along with 4 TV screens.



The Fabulous bus is 3D customized with the club's logo, porcupine and designed with spikes.











