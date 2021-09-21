Asante Kotoko part ways with assistant coach Johnson Smith

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko SC have parted company with assistant coach Johnson Smith after a two-year stint, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Smith joined the Porcupine Warriors in October 2019 having arrived from Karela United FC after guiding them to the finals of the Ghana FA Special Competition.



The 53-year-old was assistant to Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zachariassen before Maxwell Konadu took over.



Smith is leaving Kotoko following the expiration of his contract.



The ex-Kotoko player was named interim head coach of the club in December 2020 before the appointment of Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto substantively.



Marvin David Ocloo and John Eduafo have been appointed to be the first and second assistants new head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.