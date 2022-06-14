Asante Kotoko not managed properly – Yamoah Ponkoh

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Yamoah Ponkoh, has criticized Nana Yaw Amponsah’s leadership style at the club.



According to the former DCE, he does not fancy how the club is managed and run under the current management.



Despite Asante Kotoko winning the league title, Yamoah Ponkoh has advised the praise singers of Nana Yaw Amponsah to tone down and concentrate on how to improve the club.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, he said, “For me, I don’t believe in how they are managing the club. The fact that they have won the Premier League title doesn’t mean all is well with the club. I have been in their shoes before, and for me, I don’t fancy the way they do things, but then the club will definitely be managed by someone”.



“We must have divergent views; that is what will help the club to progress. So let’s wait and see.



“The praise-singing should tone down and let see the critical areas to improve the club ahead of Africa. Let us focus on what Otumfuo said; he has been repeating this. Hoping management can put together a good team to compete in Africa”.