Sports News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison has reacted to his sides defeat against Al Hilal in a preseason friendly.



Morrison made his debut for the Porcupine Warriors as they lost 2-0 to the Sudan giants.



"Great Game.. lessons learnt. Very Good Experience. We Stay Focus", the former King Faisal star indicated in a post.









