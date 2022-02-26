Asante Kotoko new bus arrives in Kumasi after unveiling

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Asante Kotoko's new bus has finally arrived in Kumasi after undergoing branding works in Accra.



Kingdomfmonline.com can confirm that the new bus is in Kumasi, hence, the club will start using it for the Ghana Premier league second-round games.



The porcupine warriors unveiled a new 36-seater team bus ahead of the commencement of the second round of the 2021-22 league season.



The bus was given to the Kumasi-based side as part of the club’s new partnership with the financial institution, Access Bank, in a deal that will see the two parties mutually benefit.



The club made the announcement of the acquisition of the new bus through a social media post on Wednesday, February 23.



The club sits atop the Ghana Premier League table and hopes to emerge as champions at the end of the campaign.







Watch Kotokos new bus unveiling



