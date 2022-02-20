Asante Kotoko names strong starting line up to face Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum Narteh has named his men to face rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium this afternoon in an outstanding Premier League match week 7 fixture.



Young goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim would be in post with Augustine Agyapong and Imoro Ibrahim starting from the right and left side of defence respectively.

Although Fabio Gama has been ruled out of the match, Isaac Oppong returns to the squad but may come on as a substitute.



In attack, Dickson Afoakwa and George Mfegue would partner prolific goalscorer Mbella Etouga in the striking role.



Below is Asante Kotoko line up;



Ibrahim Danlad (GK), Augustine Agyapong, Imoro Ibrahim, Mubarik Yussif, Abdul Ganiyu (C), Sheriff Mohammed, Mudasiru Salifu, Franck Mbella Etouga, Richmond Lamptey, Dickson Afoakwa, Georges Mfegue.



Subs: Kwame Baah, Christopher Nettey, Patrick Asmah, Maxwell Agyemang, Richard Boadu, Samuel Boateng, Isaac Oppong, Stephen Amankona, Justice Blay.