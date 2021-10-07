Asante Kotoko names squad for Dubai pre-season trip

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko, have named its squad for the pre-season training camp in Dubai, UAE.



The Porcupine Warriors will leave the country today ahead of their pre-season tour in Dubai to prepare for the 201/22 Ghana football season.



The team based in Kumasi held their final training session in Accra on Thursday morning.



The training tour will kick off on October 7 to 22 and will be streamed live on Kotoko's digital platform, CEEK.



Kotoko kicked off their pre-season at the Adako Jachie training grounds last two weeks under new head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum replaced Mariano Barreto on a two-year deal.



Ghana’s top-flight is scheduled to begin on October 29, 2021. Kotoko will travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC.



Kotoko will be hoping to make amends after ending the 2020/21 season trophyless under Portuguese trainer, Mariano Barreto.



