Asante Kotoko name captain for 2021/22 season

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have named defender Abdul Ismail Ganiyu as the new captain for the club, Ghana Sports Online understands.



The 25-year-old, who is capped 3 times by Ghana, replaces Felix Annan who left the club last month after spending 10 seasons with the Porcupine Warriors.



Midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has been named as the assistant captain for the club while goalkeeper Razak Abalora.



The positions became vacant following the departure of all three captains of Kotoko last month.



