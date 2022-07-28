Asante Kotoko must strengthen squad to perform in Africa - Joseph Hendricks

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Joseph Hendricks has called on the leadership of the club to strengthen the team ahead of their 2022/23 CAF Champions League campaign.



Having clinched the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, the Porcupine Warriors will represent the country in the CAF elite competition.



Ahead of the campaign, midfielder Salifu Mudasiru has left the club with Franck Mbella and Etouga, and more players are expected to leave the club.



However, Hendricks has pleaded with the leadership of the club to strengthen the playing body to be able to make an impact.



“It’s critical that Kotoko strengthen their squad for Africa,” he told Accra based Onua FM.



"The management should ensure that players brought in are familiar with the African terrain in order to cope," he added.



Kotoko last reached the Champions League group stage in 2006, and they hope to end their drought in the 2022/23 season.



However, Kotoko are currently in disarray as the new season approaches. Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach, has resigned.



With the management appears to have agreed with the decision, the board is adamant and wants Ogum to reverse his decision.



Hendricks expressed hope that the issue will be resolved before the start of the season in September.