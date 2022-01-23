You are here: HomeSports2022 01 23Article 1451359

Sports News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Asante Kotoko mourns victims of Apiate explosion

The explosion has left many injured and about 13 dead

Ghana Premier League side, Kumasi Asante Kotoko have expressed sadness over the January 20 explosion at Apiate, a suburb of Bogoso in the Western Region.

Several people have been rendered homeless following the incident after a Tarkwa-bound truck carrying explosives for a mining company collided with a motorcycle.

The Ministry of Information has since confirmed the death of 13 persons with 59 injured as a result of the incident.

The Kumasi-based club, while consoling the bereaved families said their “heart bleeds” in a situation they described as “horrific.”

In a tweet on the club’s official Twiitter account, they assured the affected victims of their thoughts and prayers.