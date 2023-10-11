Asante Kotoko motivated ahead of Aduana Stars clash – Justice Blay

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay says his outfit are motivated ahead of their clash against Aduana Stars on Sunday.



The Porcupine Warriors will host the Ogya Boys in week 5 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The ex-Medeama SC star made an injury comeback in the match against Accra Lions after spending several months on the sidelines.



Kotoko picked their first win of the season against Accra Lions last Monday, and according to Blay, victory against Accra Lions will serve as a huge motivation when they take on Aduana Stars.



"The players are excited, we are all happy and we are very motivated," he said after the victory over Accra Lions.



"This will inspire us for the home game so we can win because the supporters will come out in numbers following our win. We need them so we can be inspired to beat Aduana in our next game," he added.



"We are pleading with the fans to come for the game against Aduana."