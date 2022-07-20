Asante Kotoko management locked in meeting over coach Narteh Ogum's resignation

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prosper Narteh Ogum resigns as Kotoko coach



Kotoko wins GPL



Kotoko to play CAF Champions League



Management of Asante Kotoko are reported to be holding a crunch meeting over the resignation of head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Coach Prosper Narteh is widely reported to have resigned from his position as head coach of the club on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



The resignation of the coach came as a shock to many supporters of Kotoko as Prosper Narteh Ogum led the club to win the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in seven years.



Reports by Kumasi-based Sompa FM states that management of Asante Kotoko have called an emergency meeting to evaluate the fate of Prosper Narteh’s resignation.



Prosper Narteh Ogum joined the Porcupine Warriors from WAFA on a two-year contract.



The coach led the Porcupine Warriors to an unbeaten run in their first four matches of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.





He was expected to lead Asante Kotoko in their campaign at the 2022 CAF Champions League.



JNA/KPE