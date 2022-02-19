Asante Kotoko legend advises club not to rely on 'juju' against Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko legend Stephen Oduro has advised the team to desist from black magic popularly known as "juju" ahead of the big game against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash.



The two Ghanaian giants clash in the first Premier League game of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Ahead of the big game, Stephen Oduro has advised that they do away with any sort of superstitious suggestions that will be offered to the team and focus on the game.



“Hearts of Oak is a team that if you rely on black magic to play against them, you will lose”, Oduro told ghanasportspage.com.



“So I will plead with the players [of Asante Kotoko] that for this match they should all go down on their knees and pray, or all of them should meet in camp and have a devotion and fellowship [with God] every morning or before they go to bed. They should rely on God and ask for grace from God”, he advised.



“When it comes to that time [of playing against Hearts of Oak], that is when you will see some officials of the club and some Circles [the supporter's wing the club] leaders coming to give this or that to the players, and that is where you see players arriving on the pitch looking very heavy. You can see that you are not of yourself”, he added.