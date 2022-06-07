Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi labels Dr Kwame Kyei as the club's problem

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko player Sarfo Gyamfi insists Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei has been the problem of the club.



Sarfo Gyamfi is known for his continuous criticisms of the club under the current leadership, but vented his spleen on Dr Kyei, claiming he is the reason the club has not progressed in recent times.



“Kwame Kyei has been Kotoko’s problem," said Sarfo Gyamfi on Hot FM.



Sarfo Gyamfi revealed he had tried to solve an alleged impasse between Dr Kyei and Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah in the past which was affecting the team.



“On my return from abroad when the board chairman was at loggerheads with the CEO Nana Yaw, I started a campaign to solve the problems but some people came to me to plead that I should not support Nana Yaw in Kotoko



”I vigorously supported him and spoke against the ills in our team. Colleague former player George Kennedy later came to me to tell me that I should go and apologize to Kwame Kyei because the Board Chairman feel peeved of what I am doing in Kotoko."



Asante Kotoko are new champions of the Ghana Premier League with two games remaining.



Under Dr Kwame Kyei the club has also won the FA Cup.