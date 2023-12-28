Asante Kotoko legend Opoku Nti urges former club to sign ‘clinical strikers’

Sports News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko legend, Opoku Nti has advised his former club to acquire the services of clinical strikers in the second transfer window, which opened on Monday, December 18 2023.



Nti has observed that the club must strengthen their attacking force to become a credible title contender this season. He believes the current team has enough quality in all departments but will need some reinforcement up front.



He told Kessben TV: “I don’t think we need too many players but we need a clinical striker who can score one out of two chances. If Kotoko can get two of such strikers, it will help but as for the other departments, we have more players.”



GHANASoccernet.com reported last week of The Porcupine Warriors’ interest in signing attacker Augustine Okrah for the third time before the window closes on January 15 2024.



The 30-year-old rejoined Bechem United in September this year following the contract expiration between him and Tanzanian giants Simba SC and is already lightening up the Ghana Premier League, netting 8 goals and providing two assists in 15 matches so far.



Kotoko are away to Bofoakwa Tano for their final game of the first round of the season.