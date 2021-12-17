Asante Kotoko is just an ordinary team – RTU coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Real Tamale United coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko believes Asante Kotoko is just an ordinary side after sharing the spoils in matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara stadium on Wednesday by the Pride of the North.



Frank Mbella opened the scoring for Kotoko before David Abagna restored parity for RTU.



Explaining how he managed to pick a point against Kotoko, Tanko disclosed his outfit were not afraid of the two-time African Champions since they are just an ordinary side.



“We have a very composed team; they are young guys who are hungry for success. I told them that Kotoko is just ordinary, they are colleagues so they should meet them as such and that is the results," he said.



Real Tamale United currently sit 8th on the league standings with 11 points whereas Kotoko occupies 3rd spot with 14 points after 8 matches.