Emile Short condemns instant justice

General News of Thursday, 14 August 1997

THE Commissioner for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Mr Emile Francis Short, has expressed concern about certain events that have taken place in the country recently which show disregard for the rights of citizens.



He said the dispensation of instant justice by some members of the public on others, whom they suspect of committing crimes, is a disturbing development which should be condemned and discouraged.Mr Short was speaking at a seminar to commemorate the launching of Human Rights Week, the first of its kind in the country at Takoradi.



The Human Rights Week has been introduced to provide a forum for discussing the vision and programmes of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ). The theme for the week, is: "Freedom and justice as the cornerstone for development".



Mr Short said irrespective of the gravity of the offence, every suspect should not be condemned without a hearing in accordance with the due process of law.



He cited the recent reports of mob justice, which in some cases led to death of victims who were accused of causing the genital organs of others to vanish, as one such example.



"In one reported case, the mob had the audacity to attack a police station where one such suspect was being held", he stated and pointed out that such people , who take the law into their own hands should be made to face the full rigours of the law.



The commissioner said his outfit has also noted with grave concern the practice whereby children are denied life-saving medical treatment because of the religious beliefs of their parents.



Mr Short said the law is quite clear that parents have no right to deny their children medical treatment on grounds of religious beliefs and added that doctors have the right to exercise their professional judgement and give such medical treatment, especially where the life of the patient is in danger.



He said the commission is also taking steps to address the recent spate of attacks on churches for allegedly violating bans imposed by some traditional authorities on activities such as drumming.



In some of the reported cases, he said, the sanctity of the church premises was violated by enraged people who entered the churches, damaged properties and in some cases took away property belonging to the church.



Mr Short said quite apart from the doubtful legality of such bans, there can be no justification for such people taking the law into their own hands.



The Western Regional Minister, Mrs Esther Nkansah said concepts like human rights and freedom and justice would be meaningless unless they can be brought to the comprehension and appreciation of the ordinary man on the street.



This, she said, is because too many people are ignorant of their rights and cannot protect what they do not know.



