Asante Kotoko in talks to sign Elmina Sharks striker Benjamin Boateng - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Asante Kotoko are in talks with Elmina Sharks to sign striker Benjamin Boateng this summer according to reports.



The Porcupine Warriors ended their 2020/21 football season trophyless.



Ahead of the 2021/22 season, the club have begun recruitment and have identified the lanky forward as a priority.



The 21-year-old attacker played a vital role and scored some crucial goals for the club in their bid t maintain the Premier League status.



Boateng finished the season as the top scorer for the club with 9 goals and 4 man of the match accolades, and have attracted lots of clubs, both local and abroad.



The club will be hoping to unveil the player before they start their 2021/22 campaign.



Asante Kotoko lost the Premier League title to their rivals, Hearts of Oak.