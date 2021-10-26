Asante Kotoko have the best technical team to win trophies - David Obeng Nyarko

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, has insisted that the club has the best technical team to challenge for titles in the upcoming 2021/2022 Ghana football season.



The Porcupine Warriors after ending the 2020/21 football season trophyless under Mariano Barreto who replaced Maxwell Konadu parted ways with the Portuguese gaffer after six months in charge at the club.



Prosper Narteh Ogum, has been awarded a two-year deal ahead of the new football season.



The new technical team have come under pressure after the winless tour in the Arab country.



But Obeng Nyarko believes that the management of the club has assembled the best technical team capable of challenging for titles.



"We had a good pre-season in Dubai despite failing to win any game," he said on Adom TV.



"It was a good exercise for the playing body and the technical team. We are confident in this technical team because we believe we have assembled the best capable of challenging for titles."



"Judging our performance in our pre-season would not make sense but the real test is ahead of us and we believe this technical team is capable of challenging for titles," he added.



Prosper Narteh Ogum is assisted by David Ocloo and John Eduafo.



Asante Kotoko opens their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season with an away game against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu on Sunday.