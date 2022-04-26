Asante Kotoko have pastors not defenders - Joe Hendricks

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwasi Appiah become first Black coach to qualify Ghana for World Cup



Ghanaians call for coach Kwasi Appiah's head after 2019 AFCON exit



Kwasi Appiah sacked as Black Stars coach



Former Asante Kotoko captain, Joseph Hendricks has taken a swipe at the defenders of the Porcupine Warriors following the club's defeat to Legon Cities on Sunday, April 24, 2022.



The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League leaders lost 3-1 to Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after the brace from Hans Kwofie condemned the Porcupines to their second home defeat in the ongoing season.



An unimpressed Joseph Hendricks who went to the stadium to watch the game lashed out at the defenders for conceding cheap goals against Legon Cities which cost the club on the day.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, Joseph Hendricks described the Asante Kotoko defenders as pastors who do not understand that mercy is not part of their job.



"Kotoko is a big club and the players have to start preparing their minds for Africa because they are on their way to becoming champions but I was very disappointed in the performance today."



"I didn't see the real act of defending in the game because it looks like Kotoko bought pastors as defenders who are God-fearing and merciful on the field of play. Defending is about being hard on your opponents and not showing mercy," Joseph Hendricks said on Angel FM.



The 3-1 victory for the Royals take them to the 8th position on the League table while Asante Kotoko's eight points lead have been reduced to three after Bechem United's draw against Karela United on Monday, April 25.



