Asante Kotoko has a lot of advantage over Heart of Oak - Opoku Nti ahead of Super Clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Samuel Opoku Nti is defiant about the Porcupine Warriors chances ahead of the Super Clash against sworn rivals Hearts of Oak.



The Phobians will play host to the Porcupine Warriors in an outstanding Ghana Premier League fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Ahead of the clash, the former Kotoko CEO noted the two-time African Champions has a lot of advantage over the rainbow boys.



"This is a game that does not normally follow form guard, Kotoko has a lot of advantage over Hearts of Oak and am sure Hearts fans are aware of this," he said.



Asante Kotoko sits first on the table with 36 points whereas Hearts of Oak occupies 8th position with 24 points after 16 matches each.



