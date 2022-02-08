Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad renders apology for exhibiting unsporting behavior

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad has apologized to the fans after exhibiting unsporting behavior in the game against Elmina Sharks on Monday, February 7, 2022.



The Porcupine Warriors lost to the Fearsome Sharks 2-1 at the Nduom Sports Stadium on matchday 16 fixture of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



The league leaders had to finish the game with 10-men after Moro Ibrahim was sent off the field.



Elmina Sharks were awarded a penalty which was saved by Ibrahim Danlad, however, the assistant referee raised his flag for the penalty to be retaken becuase Danlad moved off the line before the kick.



The former Ghana U-17 goalkeeper rushed to the referee to voice out his frustration which many fans have condemned the act.



Danlad in a post has apologized for that unsporting behaviour.



