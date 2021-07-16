Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan pops up on Hearts of Oak transfer radar

Sports News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Goalkeeper Felix Annan could part ways with his club, Asante Kotoko at the end of the season due to limited games at the club.



Annan was relegated to the bench after matchday 4 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League when Maxwell Konadu was in charge as the head coach.



Razak Abalora has been the first choice goalkeeper under Johnson Smith and Mariano Barreto.



With Razak Abalora set to remain as Kotoko's first-choice goalkeeper, Annan will look to lay his claim for a starting berth elsewhere.



Rumours have been rife in the media but his manager, Philemon Baiden seem to have fuelled the speculations with a subtle confirmation of the approach from the Champions of the Ghana Premier League.



“I will tell you that a team in Ghana with a lot of following has approached us” he confirmed on Angel FM.



Having won their first league title since 2009, the Phobians are keen to bolster the depth of their squad as they seek to defend the title next season and excel in Africa.



Annan in the past has been linked to South African clubs.



