Asante Kotoko gear up for Super-Duper Coronation at Baba Yara Stadium this weekend

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

There will be a super glamorous coronation ceremony on Sunday, June 12, 2022, to crown Asante Kotoko as champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



The Porcupine Warriors club since the first round of the Ghanaian top-flight league established itself as the team to beat.



Having stayed focused under highly-rated tactician Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, the team in Kumasi has survived all challenges to amass the needed points to merit the Ghana Premier League title.



Just last weekend, the team defeated Great Olympics 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



With the league title already in the basket, the team will be handed the enviable title in the last home match which will be played on the upcoming weekend.



It will be a game against the already-relegated Elmina Sharks. Ahead of the game, the club is calling on all fans to fill the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The team expects to brush aside Elmina Sharks with a good performance before getting into the celebration mood at full time.



The upcoming game between Asante Kotoko and Elmina Sharks will kick off at 18:00GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







