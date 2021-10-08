Asante Kotoko forward Ibrahim Osman rejoins King Faisal on loan

Sports News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko forward, Ibrahim Osman has rejoined fellow Ghana Premier League club, King Faisal, on loan.



The deal is until the end of the 2021/22 season which will commence on October 29.



"We are delighted to announce we have reached an agreement with Asante Kotoko for the loan signing of forward Ibrahim Osman," King Faisal announced.



They added: "A player of Ibrahim’s quality & experience will be a massive boost to the team in the 2021/2022 season.”



This is the second time Osman is joining King Faisal on loan following his spell in the 2019/20 season.



He scored eight goals and assisted three in 14 matches before the league was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Last season, Osman struggled as he netted just two goals in 12 games across all competitions, owing to injuries.



