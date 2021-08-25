Asante Kotoko fans want Mariano Baretto sacks

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has been asked to sack head coach Mariano Baretto.



The supporters' group known as Kotoko Ultras made the request in a letter addressed to the club's management and copied the Board of Directors.



The former Black Stars coach who joined Kotoko on a three-year deal in the middle of the season failed to win a trophy as Kotoko fans watched Hearts win the double.



"We Kotoko ultras wish to make our view regarding the head of technology to be removed of his duties as soon as possible", the ultras stated.



"Regarding his performance during last season and his utterances after the season, we deem it appropriate that part ways with Portuguese gaffer. Kotoko as a key asset to the Asanteman cannot be dirtied by our won gaffer and later return to lead us into another war front."



"Barreto to be a betrayer and unpatriotic hence his sacking will do us better than harm. We wish to state emphatically that his safety cannot be guaranteed as we Kotoko Ultras seek to protect and defend anything Kotoko from perpetrators."



They added that "We are counting on His Royal Majesty Opemsuo Osei Tutu Ababio, Board of directors and management to hold to this plea for Asanteman's interest.