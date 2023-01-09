Asante Kotoko didn’t deserve the point against Olympics – Coach Yaw Preko

Sports News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Great Olympics coach, Yaw Preko was left massively disappointed on Sunday afternoon after his team conceded a very late goal in the clash against Asante Kotoko.



After scoring very early in the second half of the Ghana Premier League week 11 contest, Olympics looked set to pick a win as the team dominated the game.



However, in the 9th minute of injury time, Asante Kotoko scored to force the match to end in a 1-1 draw.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko said the Porcupine Warriors did not deserve to earn a point.



“This is a shadow Asante Kotoko and we should not be satisfied. This feels like a defeat to me.



“This job is unbelievable because Asante Kotoko does not deserve the point,” Coach Yaw Preko said.



At the end of the match, both teams settled for a point each and will hope to get back to winning ways in the next matchday.